IAA Announces New Market Alliance in Cambodia

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced a strategic market alliance with Oversea Auto & Shipping in Cambodia. This business will operate an IAA Auction Center in the busy and densely populated capital city of Phnom Penh, providing local services and assistance to help buyers to purchase vehicles efficiently from IAA.

Oversea Auto & Shipping will offer support including bidding assistance, transportation, shipping and importing, which can help to reduce risk and increase convenience for new buyers. This will provide buyers with greater access in a significant global market and help to strengthen the company’s presence in Southeast Asia.

“IAA is rapidly expanding