CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Safelite Group Acquires Genuine Auto Glass

Safelite Group Acquires Genuine Auto Glass

By Leave a Comment

The Safelite Group announced the acquisition of Genuine Auto Glass in Seattle, Wash. The transaction was completed on Friday, October 7.

Safelite Group logo“We’re pleased to welcome Genuine Auto Glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “Over the last two decades, they have built a strong and impressive reputation for providing outstanding customer service. Their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition an excellent addition to our business.”

“It’s an exciting time as we continue to expand our reach and provide the quality service our customers expect,” said Cacchillo. “We look

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey