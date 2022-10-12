Safelite Group Acquires Genuine Auto Glass

The Safelite Group announced the acquisition of Genuine Auto Glass in Seattle, Wash. The transaction was completed on Friday, October 7.

“We’re pleased to welcome Genuine Auto Glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “Over the last two decades, they have built a strong and impressive reputation for providing outstanding customer service. Their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition an excellent addition to our business.”

“It’s an exciting time as we continue to expand our reach and provide the quality service our customers expect,” said Cacchillo. “We look