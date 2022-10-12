CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / J.D. Power Study Finds Collision Intervention Technologies are Among Most Problematic ADAS Technologies

J.D. Power Study Finds Collision Intervention Technologies are Among Most Problematic ADAS Technologies

By Leave a Comment

Inaugural study raises concern that innovative features need to be improved before vehicle autonomy can be increased.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) account for 13% of total industry problems with 23.1 PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles), according to the inaugural J.D. Power 2022 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Quality and Satisfaction Study, released yesterday. Specifically, lane departure warning/lane keeping assistance and forward collision warning/automatic emergency braking features have the most problems of all features, 6.3 PP100 and 4.6 PP100, respectively.

“As vehicle technologies continue to evolve, manufacturers are working hard at staying innovative,” said Ashley Edgar, senior director of global

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey