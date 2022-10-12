Enterprise Holdings Expands into South Africa

Enterprise Holdings announced the addition of new franchise locations featuring car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car through the Woodford Group in South Africa. This marks the first time Enterprise Holdings brands will be available in South Africa.

The Woodford Group offers a range of product offerings within the automotive industry including comprehensive logistic solutions, an online vehicle auction platform and Woodford Car Hire, South Africa’s largest independent car rental company and the mainstay of the brand. The company has invested heavily in technology to automate and simplify customer interactions and has earned