CollisionRight Acquires 4 Collision Repair Centers in Indiana

Focus Advisors, the M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Mills Body Shops of Evansville, Indiana, and its 4 locations have been acquired by CollisionRight, the Columbus, Ohio-based multiple shop operator.

Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the business in 1977 and grew it from a single shop to four collision repair locations. Second generation operators, Don Jr. and his brother Britt Decker, continue to run the business today and have grown Mills Body Shops into one of the most well-respected operations in southern Indiana.

CollisionRight was formed