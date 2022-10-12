Classic Collision Celebrates Opening of 200th Location

Opens milestone location in Houston, Texas.

Classic Collision, LLC, announced the opening of their 200th collision repair center and will be celebrating across their 15 State footprint.

“Last summer we had the pleasure of celebrating our historic milestone of 100 locations, and today we’re excited to share we’ve reached another huge achievement with the opening of our 200th location. What a pleasure it has been for our team to watch every single person play a role in building this incredible company. Now, we celebrate this major accomplishment as a Classic Collision Family.” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

