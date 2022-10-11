Raul Vargas to Succeed Jeff Dailey as President & Chief Executive Officer of Farmers Group

Dailey to retire as CEO but will remain chairman of the board.
Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI), the Los Angeles, Calif.-based subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group announced today that Raul Vargas has been appointed to the position of Farmers Group, Inc. President & Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, when current President & CEO Jeff Dailey will step down and continue as Chairman of the Farmers Group, Inc. Board of Directors. Mr. Vargas will also become a member of the Farmers Group, Inc. Board of Directors effective January 1.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.