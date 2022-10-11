Raul Vargas to Succeed Jeff Dailey as President & Chief Executive Officer of Farmers Group

Dailey to retire as CEO but will remain chairman of the board.

Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI), the Los Angeles, Calif.-based subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group announced today that Raul Vargas has been appointed to the position of Farmers Group, Inc. President & Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, when current President & CEO Jeff Dailey will step down and continue as Chairman of the Farmers Group, Inc. Board of Directors. Mr. Vargas will also become a member of the Farmers Group, Inc. Board of Directors effective January 1.