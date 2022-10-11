CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Raul Vargas to Succeed Jeff Dailey as President & Chief Executive Officer of Farmers Group

Raul Vargas to Succeed Jeff Dailey as President & Chief Executive Officer of Farmers Group

By Leave a Comment

Dailey to retire as CEO but will remain chairman of the board.

Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI), the Los Angeles, Calif.-based subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group announced today that Raul Vargas has been appointed to the position of Farmers Group, Inc. President & Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, when current President & CEO Jeff Dailey will step down and continue as Chairman of the Farmers Group, Inc. Board of Directors. Mr. Vargas will also become a member of the Farmers Group, Inc. Board of Directors effective January 1.

Raul Vargas was named President & Chief Executive Officer of the Farmers

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey