CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Innovation Group Acquired by Allianz X

Innovation Group Acquired by Allianz X

By Leave a Comment

Partnership between insurer’s digital investment arm and the claims management platform will support Innovation Group’s growth plans as an independent business under its existing management team.

Innovation Group, a global provider of claims and technology solutions to the insurance and automotive industries, yesterday announced that Allianz X has entered into binding agreements with the shareholders of the Innovation Group to acquire the company.

Innovation Group provides operational support and expert services to the world’s leading insurers, fleet managers and automotive manufacturers, with over 1,200 clients across Australia, Germany, Poland, South Africa, Spain, the UK, and the USA.

Innovation Group serves

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey