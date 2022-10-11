Innovation Group Acquired by Allianz X

Partnership between insurer’s digital investment arm and the claims management platform will support Innovation Group’s growth plans as an independent business under its existing management team.

Innovation Group, a global provider of claims and technology solutions to the insurance and automotive industries, yesterday announced that Allianz X has entered into binding agreements with the shareholders of the Innovation Group to acquire the company.

Innovation Group provides operational support and expert services to the world’s leading insurers, fleet managers and automotive manufacturers, with over 1,200 clients across Australia, Germany, Poland, South Africa, Spain, the UK, and the USA.

Innovation Group serves