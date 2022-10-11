Classic Collision Enters Florida’s Panhandle with Acquisition of 3 Collision Repair Centers

MSO closes in on 200 locations in 15 states with latest acquisition.

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of three additional facilities in the Florida panhandle – Jimmy’s Paint & Body, Precision Collision, and West Florida Paint & Body.

Daniel & Han Roberts have had over 25 years of experience servicing the panhandle of Florida between the three locations with one goal in mind: to use top quality parts and materials while providing a pleasant experience to their customers.

“We felt the culture at Classic Collision has matched what we have strived for with all of our locations; with their