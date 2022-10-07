U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Fell Short of Expectations in September

Sales were up over 10.4 percent over weak comparison in 2021 sales. Hurricane Ian battered Florida delaying some potential sales.

U.S. Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.11 million units in September, according to LMC Automotive, the automotive forecasting and market intelligence firm, a GlobalData company. This was the lowest monthly total since February, but the fact that September 2021 was an extremely weak month, it was the lowest point of 2021 in both volume and selling rate terms, enabled September 2022 to register year-over-year (YoY) sales growth of 10.4%.

One factor in a relatively sedate close to the month may have