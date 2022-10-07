U.S. Electric-Vehicle Tax Breaks May Violate Global Trade Rules

Favoring domestic industries could violate WTO rules, according to foreign officials and trade analysts.

According to an article in the Wall Street Journal, European and Asian trade authorities are raising concerns that the expanded electric vehicle tax credits included in legislation signed into law by President Biden in August may violate Word Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (Public Law 117-169) amended the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit (IRC 30D), now known as the Clean Vehicle Credit, and added a new requirement for final assembly in North America that took effect on August