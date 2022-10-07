Infomedia Ends Buyout Talks with Solera and TA Consortium

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) provided an update October 3 on the previously announced takeover proposals the company received from Solera Holdings LLC (Solera) and a consortium comprising TA Associates and Viburnum Funds (TA Consortium) to acquire 100% of Infomedia.

According to the update, no binding proposal has been received from either party, they confirmed that it has closed a virtual data room to Solera and the TA Consortium.

According to the update, “The Board remains open to engaging on future change of control proposals that provide appropriate value for shareholders with sufficient certainty of completion in a reasonable timeframe. However, the