HMFT Named Global Finishing Solutions Refinish Distributor Servicing Alberta and Saskatchewan Provinces in Canada

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that HMFT is now its preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in Alberta and will also service Saskatchewan, giving body shops and collision repair centers a reliable equipment supplier with a long history of fluid handling expertise.

Founded in 1950, HMFT, formerly known as Howard Marten Fluid Technologies, recently acquired Calgary-based Booth Brothers, a supplier and installer of environmentally friendly and code-compliant spray booth equipment and related products. HMFT and Booth Brothers joining forces created an increased presence in western Canada and further strengthened their commitment to providing solutions that exceed their customers’ expectations, deliver