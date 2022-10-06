U.S. Traffic Volume Decline Accelerated in July

Even though gas prices were down from the historic highs in June, the traffic decline in July increased compared to 2021 and 2019.

For the second month in a row, traffic volume was down in July compared to the previous year. Of concern, the rate of decline was higher than in June and was also below the pre-pandemic level in July 2019. Travel volume in July, however, increased on a month-over-month basis on the positive impact during the summer vacation season. On a seasonally adjusted basis, that takes into account the typical monthly variation in traffic, July was also below