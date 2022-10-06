State Farm Claims Data Reveals Continued Surge in Catalytic Converter Theft

Claims data from State Farm, the largest insurer of automobiles in the U.S., shows that between July 2021 and June 2022 catalytic converter theft has grown 109% nationally, in terms of the number of claims filed, compared to the previous 12 months. During this recent period more than 43,219 of these parts were stolen and reported by State Farm customers compared to just above 20,600 in the previous 12 months (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021).

In the first half of 2022 State Farm has received over 23,000 catalytic converter theft claims. The data from the most recent 12-month