Paul Measley Named Chief Claims Officer at Plymouth Rock Assurance

Insurance industry veteran will lead the claims team for Plymouth Rock’s Independent Agency Auto business.

Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation has appointed Paul Measley as its Chief Claims Officer, effective immediately. Measley, who joins Plymouth Rock from GEICO, is responsible for the claims organization within Plymouth Rock’s Independent Agency business.

“Paul brings a combination of strategic claims advancement and frontline leadership, which make him a terrific match for Plymouth Rock,” commented Mary Boyd, President and CEO, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation. “He has experience with all facets of the claims