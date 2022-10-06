PA Attorney General Charges 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses in Title Washing of Reconstructed Total Loss Vehicles

Alleged criminal enterprises submitted fraudulent reconstructed vehicle title applications to PennDOT, leading to potentially dangerous cars on the road.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.” The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency. These individuals allegedly coordinated to purchase totaled vehicles, falsify inspection information, and submit fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The alleged fraud was designed