CIECA Reactivates Calibration Committee to Develop New Standards

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its Calibration Committee is going to be reactivated to work on new projects brought forth by collision industry stakeholders. Darrell Amberson, president of operations for LeMettry’s Collision in Minnesota, is the committee chair. 

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 13, at 11 a.m. (EDT). All segments of the industry, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to attend and a sign up form is available online to join the committee.

“New pain points were brought to us by several former committee members in regard to properly documenting and

