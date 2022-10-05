Safelite Group Acquires Binswanger Auto Glass Division

Binswanger operates in 12 states.

Safelite Group announced the acquisition of the auto glass assets of Binswanger Glass headquartered in Memphis, Tenn with operations throughout the Midwest and Southeastern U.S. The transaction was completed on Friday, September 30.

According to the Binswanger Glass website it had 49 locations offering auto glass insurance claims services in 12 states.

“We’re pleased to welcome Binswanger auto glass associates to the Safelite family,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “Founded in 1872, their focus on providing remarkable customer service and high-quality work nicely aligns with our mission and values, making this