Fenix Parts Acquires Ohio Automotive Recycler

Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of the assets of Reno Auto Parts in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Reno is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the Cincinnati and Dayton markets. This is Fenix Parts’ third acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 21 full-service and 4 self-service locations.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Reno and are excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition expands our distribution footprint into Cincinnati and Dayton and adds significant production capacity to our