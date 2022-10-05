Consumer Survey Shows Higher Trust in Automotive Service Professionals

In a survey conducted for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), automotive service providers have gained a higher level of trust and respect among the motoring public than in recent years. Almost 1,500 vehicle owners were surveyed across the country and over 70 percent reported increased levels of trust in manufacturers, dealerships, independent repair shops and/or service technicians.

“Trust is something that is earned over time through a series of positive experiences with service providers. From the results of our survey, we are seeing that automotive service professionals across the country are doing an excellent job earning trust