Boyd Group Says Four Collision Repair Centers Remain Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Nearly all of its Florida and South Carolina collision repair centers have reopened.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BY D) announced that nearly all Gerber Collision & Glass locations that were temporarily closed in the states of Florida and South Carolina have now re-opened. In total, 62 collision locations were ultimately impacted by temporary closures as well as the Florida Glass America business.

As of October 4, four collision locations in Southwest Florida remain closed, and may remain closed for several weeks. Where practical, staff have been reassigned to alternate locations that were less severely impacted.

“We are pleased to report