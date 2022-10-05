CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Automotive Body Parts Association Announces Annual Meeting April 25-27 in Nashville

Automotive Body Parts Association Announces Annual Meeting April 25-27 in Nashville

By Leave a Comment

The 2023 Annual Meeting & Trade show of the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) will be held April 25 – April 27 at the DoubleTree Hilton Downtown Nashville located in Nashville, Tenn.

ABPA Auto Body Parts AssociationThe event is a gathering of aftermarket parts manufacturers, distributors, insurance industry executives, and collision repair companies. In addition to the ABPA’s business meetings, the event features keynote speakers who will discuss legislative, legal and management topics, as well as breakout educational sessions.

More details and online registration for the event can be found at the ABPA’s website.

Attendees can reserve a hotel package that includes a room

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey