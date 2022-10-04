Schaefer Autobody Centers Raises $75,000 to Benefit Children’s Hospital

Schaefer Autobody Centers announced $75,000 will be gifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital from the company’s Annual David Ian Charity Golf Tournament held on September 26 at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood, Mo. The amount raised is the most in the tournament’s five-year history and will benefit children and their families at Children’s Hospital.

The David Ian Charity Golf Tournament is a personal initiative for Schaefer Autobody Centers’ owner Scott Schaefer and his wife Sarah, whose son David passed away in 2016. David Ian Schaefer was born in 2015 with severe birth defects and lost his battle with the