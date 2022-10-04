CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Schaefer Autobody Centers Raises $75,000 to Benefit Children’s Hospital

Schaefer Autobody Centers Raises $75,000 to Benefit Children’s Hospital

By Leave a Comment

Schaefer Autobody Centers announced $75,000 will be gifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital from the company’s Annual David Ian Charity Golf Tournament held on September 26 at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood, Mo. The amount raised is the most in the tournament’s five-year history and will benefit children and their families at Children’s Hospital.

The David Ian Charity Golf Tournament is a personal initiative for Schaefer Autobody Centers’ owner Scott Schaefer and his wife Sarah, whose son David passed away in 2016. David Ian Schaefer was born in 2015 with severe birth defects and lost his battle with the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey