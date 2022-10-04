Industry Charitable Organizations Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts

Automotive aftermarket industry charitable organizations have announced support programs for industry members affected by Hurricane Ian.

Collision repair professionals in need can reach out to Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) to request disaster relief assistance. The CIF, a nonprofit organization, has worked for over 20 years to aid people with ties to the collision industry after disasters.

“We know these are difficult times for Floridians and people from other areas in Ian’s path,” said CIF Board President Michael Quinn and President of AirPro Diagnostics. “At CIF, we are mobilizing communications to identify those who may need assistance in the area. We welcome everyone in the collision repair industry to help us support our brothers and sisters impacted. Your generous tax-deductible donations go directly to those in need. Our history at CIF goes back to our early days supporting Hurricane Katrina victims. Our industry should be proud of our unique non-profit charity, CIF, that specifically helps our own, in their time of need.”

In addition to the CIF, the National Automobile Dealers Association Foundation Emergency Relief Fund (ERF) provides financial assistance to dealership employees affected by natural disasters.

Thanks to the generous support of dealers and our industry partners, dealership employees can receive funds to help them get back to their day-to-day lives before insurance money arrives, and sometimes before ATMs are up and running. Often, they use ERF grants to buy food, diapers and clothes to return to school or work — basic items some may take for granted.

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), that has been helping automotive aftermarket families since 1959, will be working with its Awareness Partners and others to try to reach aftermarket families in need as quickly as possible. Those in need are asked to complete the simple application on the AACF website.