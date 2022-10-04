Collision Repair Education Foundation Reception November 1

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will bring back their popular annual SEMA reception, sponsored by Hertz, featuring a unique student art exhibit where Art Meets Automotive!

The reception and exhibit will be held at the CREF Career Studio in the Las Vegas Convention Center – West Hall Atrium – Level Three, on Tuesday, November 1, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The West Hall Atrium is easily accessible via a short walk from the Westgate Resort and North Hall.

Guests can R.S.V.P. to the 2022 CREF SEMA Reception online.

Art Meets Automotive will feature unique automotive-themed creations in which today’s tech students showcase their design concepts, creativity and collision repair skills. Students will compete in this innovative design challenge for bragging rights and prizes. The design categories include:

Bowling pin (body and refinish combination)

Mini-hood (refinish)

Welding

Creative (open category)

More than 30 students have entered their works of art in the contest. Judging by a panel of automotive experts will take place online, and guests at the reception will also have an opportunity to vote on their favorite designs, as well as take them home in the Arts Meet Automotive Silent Auction to benefit CREF.

“We are excited to return to SEMA and reunite with our industry colleagues in our common cause of building excitement around this industry and its viability as a career option for students to consider,” said CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode. “Opportunities like this bring a spotlight to both the industry and the students studying collision repair in high school or college – that’s a win for everyone.”