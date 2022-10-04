Carolinas Collision Association Partners with WMABA for April 2023 Southeast Collision Conference

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced a partnership to host the 2nd annual Southeast Collision Conference (SCC) on April 14 and 15, at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Va. north of Richmond.

“Our associations teaming up together isn’t just a one plus one; it’s an opportunity to multiply our resources to offer a premier event for our entire region, and even the whole country,” says CCA President and Director of Fixed Operations of K&M Collision, Kyle Bradshaw. “Our shared vision is for this to gather the best national-level education and networking