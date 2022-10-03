Verisk Estimates Industry Insured Losses for Hurricane Ian Will Range from $42-$57 Billion

If National Flood Insurance Program included, losses could exceed $60 billion.

Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) estimates that insured losses to onshore property for Hurricane Ian will range from USD 42 billion to USD 57 billion. The industry loss estimate from Verisk Extreme Event Solutions includes estimated wind, storm surge, and inland flood losses resulting from Ian’s landfalls in both Florida and South Carolina. The loss estimate excludes certain elements, such as losses to the National Flood Insurance Program and any potential impacts of litigation or social inflation, that could cause the total insured industry loss to exceed USD 60 billion.

