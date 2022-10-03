CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ted Hughes Named Community Engagement Senior Director, AWDA Executive Director

Ted Hughes Named Community Engagement Senior Director, AWDA Executive Director

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Care Association announced the addition of Ted Hughes as its new senior director of community engagement and AWDA executive director. Hughes will lead the association’s efforts to evolve community engagement among its members while also serving as the liaison between the association and its Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) community.

Ted Hughes was named the Auto Care Association’s new senior director of community engagement and AWDA executive director

In his role as senior director of community engagement, Hughes will be a key leader in establishing engagement strategies; communicating membership benefits to existing and prospective members while also strengthening

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey