Ted Hughes Named Community Engagement Senior Director, AWDA Executive Director

The Auto Care Association announced the addition of Ted Hughes as its new senior director of community engagement and AWDA executive director. Hughes will lead the association’s efforts to evolve community engagement among its members while also serving as the liaison between the association and its Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) community.

In his role as senior director of community engagement, Hughes will be a key leader in establishing engagement strategies; communicating membership benefits to existing and prospective members while also strengthening