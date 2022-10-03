Selective Insurance Will Remove Personally Identifiable Information in Vehicle Following a Total Vehicle Loss

Selective Insurance today announced that it will remove personally identifiable information from eligible private passenger vehicles and light duty trucks after they’re declared a total loss. This new solution deletes sensitive electronic data, such as GPS addresses, phone contacts, telematics, garage and gate opening capabilities, and other personally identifiable information. Personal and business vehicles that are model year 2012 or newer are eligible for this service.

According to the description of the service on the Selective website, after a vehicle is totaled a certified technician will scan the vehicle’s electronic systems and delete your personal information, including: