CIECA Technical Webinar October 20 Provides In-Depth Analysis on the Structure of CIECA API Standards and 2022R2 Highlights

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its second standards release of the year, the 2022R2, will be available to members on Wednesday, October 19.

Registration for the October 20 CIECAST webinar is available online.

A CIECAST Technical Series webinar will be held on Thursday, October 20 to discuss the updates made to the 2022R2. The Architecture Committee will also provide an in-depth analysis of the CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) and how they will be structured. The webinar will take place at 11 am PT/1 pm CT/2 pm ET.

“CIECA’s Architecture Committee has completed the foundational analysis for