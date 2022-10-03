AASP/NJ Annual Meeting October 16

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) Annual Meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gran Centurions in Clark, N.J.

Following its successful fall kickoff meeting in September, AASP/NJ’s 2022 Annual Meeting will piggyback on last May’s “Town Hall” meeting where repair professionals gathered to talk shop and solutions. AASP/NJ will once again welcome all to speak their minds, share experiences and collaborate during this event.

As AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant explains, this is a must-attend meeting for any repairer who has gripes to share about the current state of