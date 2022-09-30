New York State to Mandate All New Vehicles be Zero Emission in 2035

Governor signs directive to advance zero-emission vehicles requirements for all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in state.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday commemorated National Drive Electric Week by directing the State Department of Environmental Conservation to take major regulatory action that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in New York State to be zero emissions by 2035.

According to the Governor, the regulatory step is crucial to achieving significant