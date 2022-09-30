CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driven Brands’ Dean Fisher Named MSO Symposium Master of Ceremonies

Driven Brands’ Dean Fisher Named MSO Symposium Master of Ceremonies

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and its board of directors announced Dean Fisher of Driven Brands will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 MSO Symposium, being held Monday, October 31 at The Venetian in Las Vegas from 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Dean Fisher, from Driven Brands, was named the Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 MSO Symposium.

Dean Fisher brings well-rounded insight to this year’s event with almost 50 years of experience in the automotive industry: from owning multiple automotive-related companies, to bringing his independent collision repair facility into the CARSTAR family and becoming a franchise

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey