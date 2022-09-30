Driven Brands’ Dean Fisher Named MSO Symposium Master of Ceremonies

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and its board of directors announced Dean Fisher of Driven Brands will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 MSO Symposium, being held Monday, October 31 at The Venetian in Las Vegas from 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Dean Fisher brings well-rounded insight to this year’s event with almost 50 years of experience in the automotive industry: from owning multiple automotive-related companies, to bringing his independent collision repair facility into the CARSTAR family and becoming a franchise