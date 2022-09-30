CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA Asks Shops to Contact U.S. House Representatives Encouraging Them to Join the Vehicle Data Access Caucus

ASA Asks Shops to Contact U.S. House Representatives Encouraging Them to Join the Vehicle Data Access Caucus

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is asking shops to send a letter online to their legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives encouraging them to join the newly established Vehicle Data Caucus. The U.S. House of Representatives Vehicle Data Caucus is a bipartisan group formed by U.S. Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) to address the issue of vehicle data access.

Automotive Service Association logoRep. Carter is a member of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, which will have jurisdiction for the vehicle data access issue. However, caucus membership is open to all members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Vehicle data

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey