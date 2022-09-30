ASA Asks Shops to Contact U.S. House Representatives Encouraging Them to Join the Vehicle Data Access Caucus

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is asking shops to send a letter online to their legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives encouraging them to join the newly established Vehicle Data Caucus. The U.S. House of Representatives Vehicle Data Caucus is a bipartisan group formed by U.S. Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) to address the issue of vehicle data access.

Rep. Carter is a member of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, which will have jurisdiction for the vehicle data access issue. However, caucus membership is open to all members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Vehicle data