North American Council of Automotive Teachers Announces Partnerships to Assist Instructors with Student Assessment

The North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) announces a new partnership with Automotive Student Testing and ASE Test Prep to provide an exclusive member benefit for its expanding membership throughout the United States and Canada. Automotive Student Testing was developed together with automotive instructors as an online tool to help instructors assess what their students have learned. ASE Test Prep, the parent company of Automotive Student Testing, was one of the first online ASE test preparation providers and continues to lead the industry in preparing technicians to pass their ASE certification test. Automotive Student Testing and ASE Test Prep