Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Charleston, South Carolina

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has acquired Louie & Son’s Body Shop, a single collision repair center located at 429 Fleming Rd., in Charleston, S.C.

Crash Champions logo“We are excited to once again expand the Crash Champions team across South Carolina,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “With its state-of-the-art facility and dedication to best-in-class customer service, the team at Louie & Son’s has served customers in the Lowcountry community for over 50 years. We look forward to continuing that tradition together under the Crash Champions brand.”

Crash Champions now operates three South Carolina locations as part of its

