1Collision Network Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in California

1Collision announced the addition of Streamline Collision, located in the city of South Gate in Los Angeles County, Calif., to its network of independently-owned collision repair centers. Established in 2012, Streamline operates out of a 48,000-square-foot facility focused on repairing vehicles, commercial trucks and RVs. Outside, there is space to park 60 vehicles.

“We are excited to have Streamline Collision join our team of shops,” said Kevork Kahwajian, 1Collision regional manager Western U.S. “The shop is committed to OEM certifications, excellent customer service and new technologies to provide quality repairs.”

Carlos Contreras, owner of Streamline Collision, and Robert Alvarado, the