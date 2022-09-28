Warrensburg Collision Acquires 4 Locations in Missouri

Warrensburg Collision announced it acquired four collision repair centers in Missouri. With the acquisition they now have five locations in Sedalia, Higginsville, Odessa, and Grain Valley, as well as their original location in Warrensburg.

The company is also rebranding as Collision Leaders. Casey Lund, owner of Collison Leaders, announced the name change and new logo in recent months.

“We’ve spent the last decade deliberately growing and training our team every day, focusing on culture, process improvements, and leadership. That’s why we decided to expand and bring the best quality collision repair to these communities,” stated Lund.

Over the last several