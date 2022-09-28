Nearly 500,000 Vehicles Stolen in First Half of 2022

NICB says thefts on pace to surpass pre-pandemic high by 100,000.

Vehicle and catalytic converter thefts and carjackings have continued to plague many cities in the United States since the start of the pandemic and the pace is worsening according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime.

Nearly half a million vehicles were stolen in the first half of 2022 through June 30, equating to an estimated $4.5 billion dollars’ worth of vehicle losses from thefts. This represents a 25% increase over the vehicle theft total reported for