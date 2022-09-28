Fix Auto USA Conference October 2-4

After a two-year hiatus, the Fix Auto USA family is convening once again October 2-4 for the 2022 Fix Auto conference. The event will take place at Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego, Calif.

Home to many Fix Auto USA facilities, California is the perfect backdrop for the highly anticipated Fix Auto USA conference. With its sparkling wide-sand beaches, a charming main street and top-rated restaurants, Coronado offers a stylish setting for the Fix Auto USA conference.

“We can’t wait to have everyone together again at our conference to re-connect, learn and have fun,” said Sabrina Thring, collision chief