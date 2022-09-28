CIECA Invites Industry Stakeholders to Join New Referral Committee

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced the formation of a committee to create a new workflow for the referral process in the collision industry. The committee will be chaired by Kim DeVallance Caron, Product Portfolio Director for Enterprise Holdings. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join the committee.

“The committee’s objective is to improve customer service in the inspection and repair process by developing and maintaining messaging standards aimed at automating vehicle referral activities, which will create efficiencies for all industry stakeholders,”