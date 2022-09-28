CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CIECA Invites Industry Stakeholders to Join New Referral Committee

CIECA Invites Industry Stakeholders to Join New Referral Committee

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced the formation of a committee to create a new workflow for the referral process in the collision industry. The committee will be chaired by Kim DeVallance Caron, Product Portfolio Director for Enterprise Holdings. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join the committee.

Kim DeVallance Caron, from Enterprise, will chair the new Referral Committee.

“The committee’s objective is to improve customer service in the inspection and repair process by developing and maintaining messaging standards aimed at automating vehicle referral activities, which will create efficiencies for all industry stakeholders,”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey