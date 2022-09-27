Shan Lathem Becomes President of Automotive Recyclers Association

Professional automotive recycler Shan Lathem of Cocoa Auto Salvage in Cocoa, Fla was recently welcomed as the new President of the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA). Lathem was formally confirmed as President on September 23, during the Association’s 79th Annual Convention and Exposition held in Orlando, Fla. Lathem brings decades of experience in the industry and has served on ARA’s Executive Committee since 2019.

“ARA has an almost 80-year history of serving all automotive recyclers and I am very proud to become part of the leadership team,” said Lathem in her first remarks as Association President. “It’s a humbling experience to