Exhibitor Registration Open for AASP/NJ’s Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that exhibitor registration is open for their flagship event, the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show. Now in its 46th year, the event is scheduled for March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center of Secaucus, N.J.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to Secaucus, NJ for NORTHEAST 2023,” shared AASP/NJ Past President and Trade Show Committee Chairman Jeff McDowell. “After the uncertainty we’ve all experienced over the past few years, I can’t wait to be back among industry professionals to experience what we’ve all come to expect from