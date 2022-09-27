Eagle Merchant Partners Invests in Puget Collision

MSO and private equity firm plan add-on acquisitions.

Eagle Merchant Partners, an Atlanta, Ga.-based private equity firm focused on lower middle market businesses, has invested in Puget Collision, which has 19 collision repair facilities operating in the CARSTAR and Fix Auto franchise systems.

“I am proud and excited to have the support of Eagle, whose expertise, resources and access to capital will allow us to grow and lead the auto collision industry in the Pacific Northwest,” said Puget Collision owner Joe Morella. “This transaction represents the culmination of our team’s passionate and dedicated service to our customers and partners.”

