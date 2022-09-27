CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Bradenton, Florida

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Bradenton, Florida

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions, LLC today announced that the company has acquired Lakewood Auto Collision, the single collision repair center located at 3520 81st Ct E in Bradenton, Fla.

Crash Champions logoThe acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic national growth strategy as the Company now offers customers 50 Florida repair centers, and more than 570 locations nationwide. The Lakewood acquisition follows recent announcements that include acquisitions of Daya’s Collision Center, Auto Collision Technologies, Paint-N-Motion, Salemi’s Body Shop, and the groundbreaking strategic transaction of Service King Collision.

“Lakewood’s advanced facilities and commitment to ongoing professional training makes its skilled technicians some of the best in the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey