Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Bradenton, Florida

Crash Champions, LLC today announced that the company has acquired Lakewood Auto Collision, the single collision repair center located at 3520 81st Ct E in Bradenton, Fla.

The acquisition continues Crash Champions’ strategic national growth strategy as the Company now offers customers 50 Florida repair centers, and more than 570 locations nationwide. The Lakewood acquisition follows recent announcements that include acquisitions of Daya’s Collision Center, Auto Collision Technologies, Paint-N-Motion, Salemi’s Body Shop, and the groundbreaking strategic transaction of Service King Collision.

“Lakewood’s advanced facilities and commitment to ongoing professional training makes its skilled technicians some of the best in the