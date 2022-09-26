PPG to Share Commercial Collision Repair Claims Insight at HD Repair Forum

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that it will present an overview of industry trends and insights during the 2022 HD Repair Forum at The Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio today and tomorrow.

Using actual repair estimate data compiled from insurance and shop estimates in the U.S. and Canada, Jim Heil, PPG strategic account manager, fleet and truck multi-shop organization, Automotive Refinish; and Jennifer King, PPG business analytics manager, Automotive Refinish, will share insights on heavy-duty collision repair trends. Topics will include average labor cost per estimate and labor-to-parts ratio, among others.

“PPG’s presentation will provide attendees of this year’s HD Repair Forum with a unique and valuable look at collision claims data for heavy-duty vehicle repairs,” said Heil. “We look forward to sharing some interesting and important information.”

Additionally, a PPG exhibit will feature products and services that cater to the heavy-duty collision repair audience including the PPG Delfleet One ultra-low VOC commercial paint system and the PPG AdjustRite commercial estimating system.