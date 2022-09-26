Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Ocala, Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of International Auto Body in Ocala, Fla.

International Auto Body’s 15,000 square foot facility has been servicing Marion County for over 35 years.

“Our high-tech team has spent several years providing exceptional customer service, speedy repairs, and thorough vehicle deliveries. We are excited to continue that journey now as Classic Collision,” stated Cyndi Prevost former owner of International Auto Body.

“We look forward to our continued expansion in the state by having International Auto Body joining our high performing Florida market,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.