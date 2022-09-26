CollisionWeek

I-CAR Announces Registration Open for Education Program at SEMA Show

The Inter-Industry on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced that it will offer a variety of classroom opportunities to increase collision repair industry knowledge and skills for attendees of the 2022 SEMA Show being held November 1-4 in Las Vegas, Nev.

I-CAROnline registration is available now through Thursday, November 3 for topics including:

  • Initialization and Calibration of Electronic Systems
  • Coordinate the Repair Process
  • Managing Quality Control
  • MIG Welding Technology & Applications

I-CAR’s Director of Technical Products & Curriculum, Bud Center, said, that for the first time and exclusive to SEMA, I-CAR will be offering a MIG Welding Technology & Applications training

