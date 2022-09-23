NHTSA Early Estimates Show Overall Increase in Roadway Deaths in First Half of 2022

Second quarter projected to have first decline since 2020.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released its early estimates of traffic fatalities for the first half of 2022. An estimated 20,175 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes, an increase of about 0.5% as compared to 20,070 fatalities NHTSA projected for the first half of 2021. However, NHTSA projects that the second quarter of 2022, from April to June, had the first decline in fatalities after seven consecutive quarters of year-to-year increases in fatalities that began in the third quarter of 2020.

“Traffic deaths appear to be declining for the